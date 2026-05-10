Taiwanese fire dancer advances to 'Britain's Got Talent' final
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese fire dancer Yang Li-wei (楊立微) advanced to the final of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday (Taiwan time), after receiving a Golden Buzzer during her live semifinal performance.
Yang, a member of Taiwan's Coming True Fire Group, stunned judges and audiences with a high-intensity fire performance featuring flaming umbrellas, fire swallowing and spinning metal structures balanced with her legs.
Judge Simon Cowell praised Yang as a superstar, while guest judge KSI reacted with amazement before pressing the Golden Buzzer, sending her straight to the finals.
The dance troupe later wrote on Facebook that the Golden Buzzer was "the highest honor" on the talent show, adding: "Twenty-three years of hard work became a golden light."
Yang first appeared on the program in February, when she earned unanimous approval from all four judges after a five-minute fire dance performance inspired by Taiwanese folk arts and circus techniques.
Speaking to CNA earlier this year, Yang said she hoped to represent Taiwan on the international stage and that "the warmth of the fire from Taiwan will light up the whole world."
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