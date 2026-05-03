Lai presents cattle, Taiwanese cultural gifts to Eswatini king

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) presented cattle and Taiwan-themed cultural gifts to King Mswati III during his visit to Eswatini, the Presidential Office said Sunday.

Lai arrived in Taiwan's sole African ally on Saturday (local time), after an earlier planned trip to mark the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession to the throne and his 58th birthday was suspended due to revoked overflight permits.

As part of the visit, Lai gifted five cows to the king and three to the queen mother, in line with local customs in which cattle carry deep cultural significance, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said.

In Eswatini, cattle are closely tied to wealth and social status and are often used in traditional ceremonies.

Local media in Eswatini reported that King Mswati III received more than 250 cattle in total for the milestone celebrations.

Local media in Eswatini report the visit of Lai to Eswatini. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office May 3, 2026

Lai also presented several gifts highlighting Taiwan's cultural identity, Kuo said.

These included a miniature model of a Tatala, a traditional fishing boat used by the Tao people of Orchid Island, premium green tea from Luye Township, and porcelain stackable tea cups inspired by Taipei 101.

The model of a Tatala. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office May 3, 2026

Kuo said the gifts were chosen to convey Taiwan's blessings while showcasing the country's Indigenous heritage and cultural creativity.