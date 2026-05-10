Taiwan headline news
05/10/2026 12:19 PM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. hopes Taiwan will let remaining Cabinet-planned defense budget clear legislative floor
@China Times: TSMC's monopoly on Apple chips ends
@Liberty Times: U.S. State Department says opposition's NT470 billion arms budget cut is a concession to the CCP
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks targeted by investment trusts show resilience
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks see heavy capital inflows
@Taipei Times: Cuts to budget 'concession' to China: US
Enditem/cs
Latest
-
Society
6 hospital unions criticize delayed implementation of nurse ratio law05/10/2026 04:49 PM
-
Society
Taipei to open dedicated women and children's hospital in June05/10/2026 04:47 PM
-
Culture
Taiwanese fire dancer advances to 'Britain's Got Talent' final05/10/2026 04:02 PM
-
Politics
Paraguay President Santiago Peña meets Tsai Ing-wen, wraps up Taiwan visit05/10/2026 02:44 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan men's table tennis team wins bronze at world championships05/10/2026 01:46 PM