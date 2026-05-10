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Taiwan headline news

05/10/2026 12:19 PM
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Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. hopes Taiwan will let remaining Cabinet-planned defense budget clear legislative floor

@China Times: TSMC's monopoly on Apple chips ends

@Liberty Times: U.S. State Department says opposition's NT470 billion arms budget cut is a concession to the CCP

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks targeted by investment trusts show resilience

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks see heavy capital inflows

@Taipei Times: Cuts to budget 'concession' to China: US

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