Taipei to open dedicated women and children's hospital in June

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) announced Sunday that a dedicated women and children's hospital will officially open in June, marking its transition from a branch of Taiwan City Hospital into a fully independent specialized medical institution.

In a Mother's Day message posted on Facebook, Chiang said he recently visited the facility to inspect preparations for its relaunch. He described the institution as "a warm medical environment tailored to the needs of mothers, women and children," moving beyond the traditional clinical model.

The new facility marks the transformation of the women and children division at Taipei City Hospital's Heping Fuyou (women and children) Branch from a conventional general hospital model into a standalone specialty hospital focused exclusively on women's and pediatric healthcare.

According to Chiang, the facility will include Taiwan's first breast milk bank equipped with cold-chain delivery services, family-style delivery rooms and an all-female medical team offering women-focused outpatient services.

Taipei City Hospital said the breast milk bank's cold-chain delivery system represents the second phase of a breast milk distribution program, using specialized refrigerated logistics to deliver frozen breast milk to a wider network of distribution stations.

Taipei City Hospital Women And Children Campus launched Taiwan's first-ever "breast milk bank cold-chain delivery program" at the end of 2025, aiming to establish a fully frozen delivery network linking hospitals, satellite stations and households.

According to the hospital, the program incorporates upgraded smart hardware and optimized logistic operations to expand services beyond fixed pickup locations to multiple distribution stations across Taiwan.

A trial home delivery service is scheduled to be rolled out gradually in the first half of 2026 to help ensure the quality and safety of donated breast milk, it added.

The family-style delivery rooms and pediatric long-term care center are also expected to begin operations when the hospital opens in June, while the all-female outpatient services will be launched at a later stage, the hospital said.

Regarding the new pediatric long-term care facility, Taipei City Hospital said it will serve not only children placed through the city's social welfare system, but also families caring for children with severe disabilities or those requiring post-acute care following serious illness.

The core mission of the center is to "rehabilitate children and empower families," the hospital said, adding that services will also be available to children registered outside Taipei.