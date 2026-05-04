TSMC seeks approval for advanced fab in expanded Hsinchu Science Park

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Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is seeking government approval for an advanced wafer fab in Hsinchu Science Park's Longtan Campus, the park's bureau said Monday.

In a written reply to CNA, the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said it will submit a proposal for the third phase of the Longtan Science Park, including plans for a TSMC fab, later this month to the National Science and Technology Council for review.

The contract chipmaker previously bid to build a fab using a process more advanced than its current 2-nanometer technology at the Longtan Campus, but the plan was shelved in 2023 due to opposition from residents.

After giving up the Longtan plan, TSMC shifted its focus to southern Taiwan and intensified its development of high-end technologies in Tainan and Kaohsiung.

A Chinese-language United Daily News report Monday stated that many of the affected residents in Longtan have warmed to the TSMC fab, which is set to be built on up to 88 percent privately owned land.

Earlier this year, Hu Shi-min (胡世民), director general of the bureau, told reporters that the bureau had held two public hearings -- one at the end of last year and the other in earlier this year -- on the third phase of the Longtan Campus.

Hsinchu Science Park Bureau director Hu Shi-min. CNA file photo

The media report cited sources familiar with the matter as saying TSMC is expected to develop "angstrom-class" processes, roughly around 0.1 nm, in Longtan to meet growing demand for AI computing.

TSMC could pour about NT$500 billion (US$15.8 billion) to NT$600 billion into the "angstrom" project to help its advanced technology development take firmer root in Taiwan, they said.

In response, TSMC did not confirm whether it will build a new fab in the Longtan section, using the angstrom process, but said it did not rule out any possibility for new technology development.

TSMC said that with Taiwan as its major production base, the company will continue to work with the authorities to seek more appropriate venues for expansion.