Danjiang Bridge arts festival draws over 150,000 ahead of opening

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Taipei, May 3 (CNA) Events held near the soon-to-open Danjiang Bridge over the weekend drew more than 150,000 people, the Highway Bureau said Sunday.

The "2026 Danjiang Bridge Together Arts Festival," which kicked off April 18, was organized ahead of the bridge's official opening to traffic on May 12.

A concert on Saturday and a picnic event on Sunday attracted a combined attendance of more than 150,000, according to the bureau.

Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) attended Sunday's event, where he spoke with visitors and vendors and was briefed on preparations for the bridge's opening ceremony on May 9.

Chen said the bridge would not only improve traffic convenience but also boost tourism between New Taipei's Tamsui and Bali districts, as well as along the northern coast.

The weekend events were part of the third week of celebrations marking the completion of the bridge, following earlier events including runs and walks.

Members of the public enjoy a walk on the Danjiang Bridge at a walk event on April 26. CNA file photo