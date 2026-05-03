Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Danjiang Bridge arts festival draws over 150,000 ahead of opening

05/03/2026 08:59 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Attendees enjoy a concert on the Danjiang Bridge on Saturday evening. Photo courtesy of a reader surnamed Huang
Attendees enjoy a concert on the Danjiang Bridge on Saturday evening. Photo courtesy of a reader surnamed Huang

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) Events held near the soon-to-open Danjiang Bridge over the weekend drew more than 150,000 people, the Highway Bureau said Sunday.

The "2026 Danjiang Bridge Together Arts Festival," which kicked off April 18, was organized ahead of the bridge's official opening to traffic on May 12.

A concert on Saturday and a picnic event on Sunday attracted a combined attendance of more than 150,000, according to the bureau.

Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) attended Sunday's event, where he spoke with visitors and vendors and was briefed on preparations for the bridge's opening ceremony on May 9.

Chen said the bridge would not only improve traffic convenience but also boost tourism between New Taipei's Tamsui and Bali districts, as well as along the northern coast.

The weekend events were part of the third week of celebrations marking the completion of the bridge, following earlier events including runs and walks.

Members of the public enjoy a walk on the Danjiang Bridge at a walk event on April 26. CNA file photo
Members of the public enjoy a walk on the Danjiang Bridge at a walk event on April 26. CNA file photo

(By Yu Hsiao-han and James Lo)

Enditem/kb

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
57