Tainan clinic owner released on bail in alleged hidden camera probe

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Tainan, May 10 (CNA) The owner of a cosmetic clinic in southern Taiwan was released on NT$300,000 (US$9,300) bail Sunday after prosecutors investigated an alleged hidden camera found at the facility, while a facility manager was released on NT$50,000 bail.

The case emerged after the Tainan City Health Bureau expanded inspections of cosmetic clinics following a series of alleged secret filming incidents at medical aesthetic facilities across Taiwan.

However, there are few details as to what procedures were filmed at the facilities that have been investigated.

During an inspection Saturday at Yanyimien Clinic in Tainan's West Central District, officials said they discovered a suspected hidden camera concealed inside a smoke detector on the ceiling of a beauty treatment room.

Police later questioned a clinic manager surnamed Liu (劉) and the clinic owner surnamed Wu (吳) over alleged privacy violations. After questioning, prosecutors ordered Liu released on NT$50,000 bail, while Wu was granted NT$300,000 bail Sunday.

Authorities also inspected another branch in Tainan's Yongkang District and found no recording devices. Health officials said authorities in other cities had also been notified to inspect three additional branches.

Separately, police in Taipei are investigating similar complaints involving Saint Eir Clinic after four people reported concerns over recordings made during medical visits.

Police said openly visible cameras were found in consultation rooms, while the clinic said recordings were conducted only after obtaining written consent from patients.

In another case, Taipei police said they discovered a suspected smoke detector-style camera at Ruien postpartum care center after a social media complaint alleged secret filming inside a spa room. Police said the device had been seized for further examination, while the facility's operator said he was unaware of its existence.

Taiwan health authorities have stressed that recording inside highly private medical spaces without patient consent is illegal.