Taiwan's legislative speaker leads delegation to France, U.K.

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Taoyuan, May 10 (CNA) Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) departed for France and the United Kingdom on Saturday, leading a multi-party delegation aimed at bolstering parliamentary diplomacy.

Speaking at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before departure, Han said this marked the first time the Legislative Yuan had organized a delegation to visit the two European countries, following invitations from the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group and the Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Europe (ETCC).

The delegation, which includes 10 lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), is scheduled to remain in Europe until May 17.

Han said Taiwan currently faces a difficult diplomatic situation, stating frankly that "even getting a breath of fresh air internationally is very difficult" for the country.

Despite these challenges, he expressed hope that the delegation could effectively convey Taiwan's strengths to the global community.

Han said he would proudly showcase five major advantages of Taiwan to his European counterparts, starting with its globally leading semiconductor and contract chipmaking industries.

He also highlighted Taiwan's advanced healthcare system and universal national health insurance program, which he said rank among the best in the world.

In addition, Han noted that small and medium-sized enterprises account for more than 95 percent of Taiwan's businesses, with many firms becoming "hidden champions" in global markets, including in apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and bicycle manufacturing.

CNA photo May 9, 2026

Han also touted Taiwan's safe, convenient, and comfortable living environment, citing the prevalence of convenience stores, religious and cultural diversity, and public safety.

Most importantly, Han said Taiwan is "a 100 percent democratic and free civil society," adding that democracy has been "engraved into the DNA of the Taiwanese people."

The legislative delegation's itinerary includes attending the ETCC annual general meeting in London. The group is scheduled to attend a welcome dinner on Friday and the opening of the 32nd ETCC General Assembly the following day.

Members of the delegation includes DPP lawmakers Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵), Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), Li Po-yi (李柏毅), and Wang Yi-chuan (王義川); KMT lawmakers Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔), Lu Ming-che (魯明哲), and Lo Ting-wei (羅廷瑋); and TPP lawmaker Chiu Hui-ju (邱慧洳).

KMT lawmaker Chang Chia-chun (張嘉郡) is expected to join the group on Monday.