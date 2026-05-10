Taiwan men's table tennis team wins bronze at world championships
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwan's men' s table tennis team won a bronze medal on Saturday at the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in London, matching the country's best-ever finish at the biennial tournament.
Consisting of Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒), Taiwan's top-ranked player at world No. 7, Feng Yi-hsin (馮翊新), Kuo Guan-hong (郭冠宏), Hong Jing-kai (洪敬愷) and Hsu Hsien-chia (徐絃家), the team obtained bronze after losing 0-3 to Japan in the semifinals.
In the opening match, the 24-year-old Lin took the first game against world No. 3 Tomokazu Harimoto 11-5, but ultimately lost the next three closely contested games 9-11, 10-12 and 10-12.
Feng then faced world No. 8 Sora Matsushima in the second match, losing in straight games 8-11, 8-11 and 4-11.
In the deciding match, 17-year-old Kuo was defeated by Shunsuke Togami 8-11, 9-11 and 5-11, ending Taiwan's run in the tournament.
It marked the second time Taiwan has reached the semifinals of the world team championships, following its bronze-medal finish at the 2024 edition, which featured veteran player Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵).
The current roster, led largely by younger players, is also expected to represent Taiwan at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, scheduled for September and October.
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Taiwan men's table tennis team wins bronze at world championships05/10/2026 01:46 PM