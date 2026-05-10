Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan men's table tennis team wins bronze at world championships

05/10/2026 01:46 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Lin Yun-ju. CNA file photo
Lin Yun-ju. CNA file photo

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwan's men' s table tennis team won a bronze medal on Saturday at the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in London, matching the country's best-ever finish at the biennial tournament.

Consisting of Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒), Taiwan's top-ranked player at world No. 7, Feng Yi-hsin (馮翊新), Kuo Guan-hong (郭冠宏), Hong Jing-kai (洪敬愷) and Hsu Hsien-chia (徐絃家), the team obtained bronze after losing 0-3 to Japan in the semifinals.

In the opening match, the 24-year-old Lin took the first game against world No. 3 Tomokazu Harimoto 11-5, but ultimately lost the next three closely contested games 9-11, 10-12 and 10-12.

Video source: ITTF YouTube

Feng then faced world No. 8 Sora Matsushima in the second match, losing in straight games 8-11, 8-11 and 4-11.

In the deciding match, 17-year-old Kuo was defeated by Shunsuke Togami 8-11, 9-11 and 5-11, ending Taiwan's run in the tournament.

It marked the second time Taiwan has reached the semifinals of the world team championships, following its bronze-medal finish at the 2024 edition, which featured veteran player Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵).

The current roster, led largely by younger players, is also expected to represent Taiwan at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, scheduled for September and October.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/cs

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
95