Japanese-born female soccer player naturalized as Taiwanese

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Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Minori Wakabayashi, a Japanese-born soccer player who currently competes in Taiwan's top-level women's league, has become a Republic of China (Taiwan) citizen, making her eligible to play for Taiwan's national soccer team.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Wakabayashi announced that her application for Republic of China (ROC) citizenship had finally been approved by Taiwan's government after seven years of playing in the country.

Speaking in Mandarin, Wakabayashi said she hopes to join Taiwan's women's national soccer team and represent the country in international competitions in the future.

Born in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, in 1993, Wakabayashi plays in a defensive position.

She previously competed in the Japan Women's Football League for both Albirex Niigata Ladies and JEF United Chiba Ladies, making more than 150 appearances.

She joined Kaohsiung Attackers FC Women in 2020 to continue her soccer career overseas in the Taiwan Mulan Football League and won the league MVP award in 2021 and 2024.

In January 2025, Saki Matsunaga, a Japanese-Taiwanese midfielder, was naturalized as an ROC citizen and joined Taiwan's Chinese Taipei women's national soccer team the same year.