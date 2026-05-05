Taiwan eyes role as cybersecurity standard-setter at 2026 CYBERSEC

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Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan is seeking to position itself as a global cybersecurity standard-setter as threats intensify in the age of generative artificial intelligence, Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Mark Ho (何志偉) said Tuesday at the opening of the 2026 CYBERSEC in Taipei.

Speaking at the annual event, one of the largest cybersecurity conferences in Asia, Ho said Taiwan is working with industry partners such as SEMI and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to promote global standards for the security of semiconductor equipment.

"This is the first international cybersecurity certification led by Taiwan and promoted globally, marking Taiwan's shift from a technology participant to a standard-setter," Ho said on behalf of President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who returned to Taiwan earlier Tuesday from Eswatini.

Ho said Taiwan's cybersecurity industry is approaching NT$100 billion (US$3.16 billion) in output, adding that cybersecurity has become a core national security issue as generative AI accelerates the pace and scale of cyberattacks.

Taiwan's critical infrastructure faced up to 2.63 million intrusion attempts per day last year, more than double the level recorded three years earlier, Ho said. Advances in generative AI have also increased the speed of cyberattacks, with some breaches occurring in as little as 27 seconds.

Ho did not say how many of these attacks were intercepted or stopped.

He said cybersecurity is central to President Lai's key policy initiatives, including the "Five Trusted Industry Sectors" and "Ten AI Initiatives Promotion Plan," adding that Taiwan aims to leverage its semiconductor strengths to help shape international standards.

This year's conference, themed "Resilient Future," highlights how cybersecurity has evolved from a focus on defense to ensuring operational resilience, with organizations expected to maintain services and recover quickly in the face of attacks, according to the event's press release.

Also speaking at the event, American Institute in Taiwan Deputy Director Karin M. Lang said the United States would continue to support Taiwan in strengthening the security of critical infrastructure and semiconductor supply chains.

The three-day event, held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, runs through Thursday and is expected to draw more than 20,000 cybersecurity professionals and industry representatives from dozens of countries, according to the event organizer.