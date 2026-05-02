Tang Prize laureate Stephen Owen dies at 81

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Taipei, May 2 (CNA) Stephen Owen, a renowned scholar of Chinese literature and a laureate of the 2018 Tang Prize in Sinology, died Friday in the United States at the age of 81, the Tang Prize Foundation said Saturday.

The foundation said Owen died in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and expressed deep condolences, praising his lasting contributions to global scholarship and cultural exchange.

Owen, a retired Harvard University professor, was widely regarded as a leading authority on Tang Dynasty poetry, with more than 30 academic works, many of which have been translated into Chinese.

He was particularly known for his extensive translations and studies of the poet Du Fu (杜甫), helping bring classical Chinese poetry to a global audience.

Owen received the Tang Prize in Sinology in 2018 and visited Taiwan for the award ceremony, where he engaged with the local academic community.

His work also reached a broader audience in Taiwan, where his translations have been cited in education and widely discussed for their approach to conveying the style and meaning of classical Chinese poetry.

The foundation said it was honored to have recognized Owen's achievements, adding that his work will continue to influence scholars and readers for generations.