Taiwan warns against Middle East travel as tensions with Iran escalate

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday urged the public to avoid nonessential travel to parts of the Middle East amid escalating tensions, noting that Iran remains under its highest-level red travel alert.

Taiwan has also issued an orange alert, the second-highest level, for Israel, and a red alert for areas along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The ministry said travel advisories would be adjusted in line with the latest developments.

According to Reuters, unrest has intensified in Iran following a crackdown on civil protests, and after U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action over Tehran's nuclear activities.

In a press release, the ministry said four Taiwanese nationals are currently in Iran and are safe, citing information from the Taiwan Trade Center in Tehran and the Taipei Commercial Office in Dubai. It added that about 260 Taiwanese are in Israel.

The ministry said it has instructed its overseas offices to maintain contact with Taiwanese citizens in affected areas and to remind them to remain vigilant.

Given geopolitical uncertainty in the region, the ministry urged the public to carefully assess the necessity of travel to high-risk destinations.

Taiwanese nationals in Israel can contact the Taipei Representative Office in Tel Aviv via its emergency hotline at +972-544-275-204. Those in Iran may call the Taipei Commercial Office in Dubai at +971-50-6453018, or the ministry's 24-hour toll-free hotline in Taipei at 0800-085-095.

Under the ministry's four-tier travel alert system, advisories are classified as gray, yellow, orange and red, in ascending order of risk.