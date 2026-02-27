Taiwan condemns Beijing over intimidation of interior minister's nephew

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Taipei condemned Beijing on Friday for intimidating Taiwanese nationals working in China, after Chinese authorities announced an investigation into a nephew of Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳), whom Beijing recently labelled a "separatist."

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) strongly denounced what it called coercion by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) against Taiwanese officials, spokesperson Maa Shyh-yuan (馬士元) said, calling it an attempt to create a "chilling effect" among public servants.

The statement followed a report published Friday by Hong Kong-based outlet Ta Kung Pao, which alleged that Liu had received political donations from her nephew, Yen Wen-chun (顏文群). Yen reportedly holds executive positions at three companies in China and earns a high salary.

The report accused Liu, whom it described as a staunch supporter of Taiwan independence, of allowing relatives to profit from businesses in China while discouraging cross-strait relations.

Maa did not respond directly to the allegations, saying only that the ministry would continue to act in accordance with the law, fulfill its duties, and defend Taiwan's democracy and rule of law, while remaining firm against political intimidation.

Responding to the report, China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Chen Binhua (陳斌華) said the office was aware of the allegations and was investigating the matter in accordance with the law.

He added that staunch Taiwan independence supporters and their relatives are not permitted to profit from businesses in the mainland while undermining cross-strait relations.

"Taiwan independence supporters, as well as the businesses and individuals that back them who undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait or harm the interests of compatriots on both sides, will be severely punished," Chen said.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), the government's top agency for cross-strait affairs, said Beijing's actions intimidate Taiwanese engaged in cross-strait exchanges and undermine healthy relations.

The council stressed that the government supports normal cross-strait activity, noting that working or investing in China benefits local economies, while Beijing's threats only deepen public distrust and resentment.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) urged authorities to immediately launch a full investigation to clarify the facts and determine whether any political influence was involved.

In a news release, KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Pei-hsiang (林沛祥) said the report's claims require clarification but warned that, if true, they could raise serious concerns over national security, improper benefit transfers, and political influence.

He said any dealings with foreign forces or suspicious financial flows should be investigated and that the same standards must apply to all.

Separately, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) lawmaker Li Chen-hsiu (李貞秀) said regardless of whether Taiwanese are in Taiwan or working in China, their legal rights and basic protections should be respected.

She urged the Chinese Communist Party authorities to show greater goodwill toward the people of Taiwan.