Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taichung mayor hosts dinner for KMT lawmakers before U.S. trip

@China Times: KMT chairwoman says 228 Incident has been reduced to a tool for political struggle

@Liberty Times: MAC condemns Beijing over intimidation of interior minister's nephew

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks in focus as Taiex continues upsurge toward 36,000

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks seen as safe havens on domestic, foreign institutional buying

@Taipei Times: MAC blasts PRC for oppressing minister

