Taiwan headline news
02/28/2026 11:02 AM
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taichung mayor hosts dinner for KMT lawmakers before U.S. trip
@China Times: KMT chairwoman says 228 Incident has been reduced to a tool for political struggle
@Liberty Times: MAC condemns Beijing over intimidation of interior minister's nephew
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks in focus as Taiex continues upsurge toward 36,000
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks seen as safe havens on domestic, foreign institutional buying
@Taipei Times: MAC blasts PRC for oppressing minister
Enditem/cs
Latest
-
Society
Yushan sees snowfall as wetter weather hits Taiwan: CWA02/28/2026 01:00 PM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news02/28/2026 11:02 AM
-
Politics
Archives show 228 violence extended beyond Taipei: Researcher02/28/2026 10:50 AM
-
Politics
To some, transitional justice has yet to expunge ghosts of 228 Incident02/28/2026 09:49 AM
-
Sports
Taiwan men's épée team wins first-ever gold at Asian junior fencing tourney02/27/2026 09:39 PM