Taiwan records first measles cluster of the year

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Taiwan has recorded its first cluster of measles infections this year, with 526 close contacts listed for monitoring, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

The CDC said in a news release that two cases of measles have been diagnosed, marking the first measles cluster of the year.

Contacts of the second case are still being listed, and monitoring of their health will continue through March 17, the authority said.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease, and its early symptoms resemble a common cold, including cough, runny nose, and fever, followed by a red rash, according to the CDC.

Rashes typically appear about two weeks after infection. The virus can spread through the air, respiratory droplets, or direct contact with respiratory secretions from four days before the rash appears to four days after it appears, it said.

The CDC said the index case, the first patient verified, was an 8-month-old male infant who was infected in Vietnam while visiting family in late January.

Two days after returning to Taiwan, the infant developed a fever and cough, followed by rashes. After six medical visits, he was diagnosed with measles and discharged from the hospital, the CDC said.

A 40-year-old man in New Taipei later became ill 13 days after contact with the infant in a hospital, the CDC said.

Experiencing fever and rashes, the man went to the doctor three times and was diagnosed with measles, according to the CDC.

The New Taipei City Department of Health released the man's activity history during the contagious period and listed 526 contacts, including five living with him.

The CDC urged anyone who had contact with the cases or received health department notices to follow instructions in the "measles case contact health monitoring notice," monitor their health and take protective measures.

Anyone suspected of infection should wear a mask and contact the health department for medical arrangements, the CDC said. Do not overlook the symptoms or go to doctors proactively, said the CDC.

The authority added that individuals who do not comply with self-health monitoring regulations may violate the Communicable Disease Control Act and face fines of NT$60,000 (US$1,870) to NT$300,000, the CDC said.

As of Thursday, three measles cases have been reported in Taiwan this year, with one domestic case, one imported from Vietnam, and one from Malaysia, the CDC said.