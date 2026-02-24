Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
02/24/2026 12:52 PM
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 16.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 66.8 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien County, New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Taichung, Hsinchu City and Miaoli County, the CWA said.
