Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan

02/24/2026 12:52 PM
Graphic taken from the Central Weather Administration
Graphic taken from the Central Weather Administration

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 16.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 66.8 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien County, New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Taichung, Hsinchu City and Miaoli County, the CWA said.

CWA graphic
CWA graphic

(By Christie Chen)

Enditem/

