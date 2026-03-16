U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, March 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.030 to close at NT$31.948.

Turnover totaled US$2.228 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.920, and moved to a high of NT$32.086 before the close.