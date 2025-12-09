TFDA tells Japanese chocolate stick importers to comply with recall
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday it has instructed importers of two brands of chocolate sticks to comply with a recall initiated by Japanese food manufacturer Glico Co., Ltd.
The imported products include "Pocky Winter Exclusive Chocolate Sticks" (Pocky百奇 冬季限定巧克力棒), which carry expiry dates in June 2026, and "Glico 8-Pack Chocolate Flavor Sticks" (固力果8袋可可風味棒), which expire in May, June, and July 2026, the TFDA said in a news release.
Consumers who have bought the products can contact the responsible company printed on the product labels, TFDA official Liao Tzu-ting (廖姿婷) told CNA.
Liao said the recall was self-initiated by the Japanese company because the cocoa beans used for the products were stored with spices, which affected the flavor.
Glico announced a recall of 20 chocolate products, totaling around 6 million items, on Monday, according to Japanese news media.
