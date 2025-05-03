Focus Taiwan App
Beachgoers warned after venomous Portuguese man o' war spotted in Kaohsiung

05/03/2025 08:33 PM
A Portuguese man o' war washes up in Kaohsiung's Sizihwan. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Marine Bureau
Kaohsiung, May 3 (CNA) After several Portuguese man o' war washed up in Kaohsiung's Sizihwan, the city's Marine Bureau warned beachgoers not to touch the venomous, jellyfish-like creatures.

"The Portuguese man o' war has recently been spotted on the beach. It is highly venomous! People are warned not to touch and avoid going near the water," the notice, which was recently posted at Sizihwan's beach entrance, read.

According to the bureau, the breeding season of the sea creature in Taiwan lasts from April to July.

Its sting is as painful as a bee's, and the venom can travel to the lymph nodes. In cases of allergic reaction, the effects can be severe or even fatal, the bureau warned.

People visiting Sizihwan Beach in the coming days should avoid touching any jellyfish-like creatures to stay safe, the bureau said, adding that beach cleaners will monitor the area and remove any found.

Kaohsiung City Marine Bureau officials clean up a washed up Portuguese man o' war in Kaohsiung's Sizihwan. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Marine Bureau
(By Lin Chiao-lian and Ko Lin)

    23