Taipei, Oct. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Golden Bell Awards best leading actress Yang Kuei-mei, best leading actor Wu Kang-ren

@China Times: Heat set to rise again in Legislature tomorrow as 3 bills tabled simultaneously

@Liberty Times: Dajia River power plant plans to increase energy storage, double capacity

@Economic Daily News: 16 highly profitable stocks trigger buying frenzy among major investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish

Taipei Times: Taiwan stands with Europe, Tsai says

