Taiwan fencer, tennis player lead team at Universiade opening

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The 2025 Summer World University Games began Wednesday in Germany, with Taiwanese fencer Chen Yi-tung (陳弈通) and tennis player Yang Ya-yi (楊亞依) leading their teammates into the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena for the opening ceremony.

A total of 196 university athletes from Taiwan are competing in this year's multi-sport games, held across the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region through July 27.

They will compete in 15 sports, aiming to surpass their previous medal haul of 10 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze at the 2021 Chengdu Universiade, the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation said.

Chen and Yang, serving as flagbearers, drew cheers from the crowd as they led about 91 athletes and support staff into the arena.

Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) expressed hope for a strong performance, saying the whole nation will stand firmly behind the athletes as their greatest support.

According to the International University Sports Federation, about 8,500 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries are competing in 18 sports, making this one of the largest multi-sport events worldwide in 2025.

The multi-sport event is held every two years, with Taiwan most recently serving as host in 2017.