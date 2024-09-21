Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
09/21/2024 07:23 PM
Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at 29.4 kilometers north of Hualien County Hall (located in Hualien's Xiulin Township), at a depth of 17 km, CWA data showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured a 3 in parts of Yilan, Nantou and Taichung, the CWA data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.
