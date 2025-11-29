1st satellite of Taiwan's Formosat-8 constellation successfully launched

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The first satellite of the Taiwan-developed Formosat-8 constellation project successfully lifted off early Saturday morning (Taipei time) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA).

SpaceX's Transporter-15 rocket carried the satellite, named the "Chi Po-lin Satellite" (齊柏林衛星) after the late Taiwanese documentary director known for recording Taiwan through aerial imagery, into space at 2:44 a.m. after a slight delay from the previous scheduled launch time of 2:18 a.m., to avoid a possible collision with another satellite in orbit, the TASA said.

The satellite, code-named FS-8A, is one of the eight satellites in the Formosat- 8 constellation and is expected to capture ground details at a resolution of 1 meter, sharpening to 0.7 meters after processing, to counter the frequent natural disasters and security risks Taiwan faces.

During the countdown of the launch, TASA Director General Wu Jong-shinn (吳宗信) admitted he was very nervous, describing FS-8A as his own baby. Now that the satellite has been launched, Wu said he embraced high expectations that it will leverage high resolution imagery to collect data multiple times a day to provide comprehensive observation capabilities for Taiwan's use.

Before Saturday, the launch of the FS-8A had been postponed five times due to conflicts in launch schedules, a government shutdown in the United States, and the need for more preparatory work to be done before liftoff, project leader Cynthia Liu (劉小菁) said.

According to TASA, the Formosat-8 constellation will be able to do more than just provide clearer images; it will be operating in a sun-synchronous orbit 561 kilometers above Earth.

With more satellites, Formosat-8's revisit rate -- the frequency of imaging the same location on Earth -- will also improve, according to Liu.

President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who named the satellite Chi Po-lin Satellite, said in a recorded video that the successful launch of the FS-8A is not only the beginning of the Formosat-8 project, but also a milestone in Taiwan's space industry development.

Citing an ambition unveiled in his inauguration speech on May 20, 2024, Lai said the government will continue to work with the industry and academy to develop the next generation of medium and low-orbit communications satellites to bring Taiwan's space and aerospace industries into the international stage.

Lai expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the local space industry to make the launch of the FS-8A a reality, to allow the Chi Po-lin Satellite to safeguard Taiwan, and to let the world witness Taiwan's ambitions, courage and achievements.

Echoing Lai, National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文) said the Chi Po-lin Satellite showcased Taiwan's strength in the space industry and the launch is expected to pave the way for diversified applications and value-added services in aerial imagery, which will bring tremendous business opportunities for Taiwanese tech firms.

Chi Yen-huan (齊延洹), the son of Chi Po-lin, described the launch of FS-8A as replacing his father as a protector of Taiwan, but from a higher perspective.

His father filmed eye-opening aerial imagery and videos of Taiwan, which showed its natural beauty but also its environmental degradation when its land and rivers are exploited for profit and not well taken care of.

He and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in 2017.

"Chi Po-lin is not only a person's name or an individual, but will represent Taiwan's spirit," the younger Chi said.

The Formosat-8 constellation is expected to be fully deployed in 2031, and will "support disaster management, national security and global collaboration," according to a TASA video released in October to introduce the program.

