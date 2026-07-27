KMT backs civic groups' Aug. 1 rally for judicial justice

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Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) has voiced support for a rally to be held by civic groups in Taipei on Aug. 1 that will call for judicial justice, stronger public safety and tougher penalties for drug- and drunk-driving offenses.

The rally, to begin at 2 p.m. on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office, is being organized by several civic organizations to raise awareness of crime victims' rights and promote social fairness and justice.

"Reject drug- and drunk-driving, people want safety, public order needs police, justice must be served," is the basic appeal of the civic groups.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, KMT legislative caucus secretary-general Lin Pei-hsiang (林沛祥) described the rally as a collective call for safety, justice and fairness, and Lin invited people concerned about public safety and judicial justice to take part.

KMT caucus deputy secretary-general Hsu Yu-chen (許宇甄) said drug-impaired driving had become increasingly prevalent and had claimed the lives of many innocent people.

She said the KMT caucus has proposed amendments in the Legislature's Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee that would make drug-driving causing death punishable by death, adding that the caucus will continue pushing the revisions forward.

KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) said the rally was nonpartisan and open to anyone who supports judicial justice, backs the police and opposes drug- and drunk-driving.

He also associated the planned rally with a food safety demonstration held on Saturday, saying the ruling party should be "ashamed" that people have to take to the streets to demand food safety and public security.

Lin Chih-hao (林志豪), the president of one of the groups organizing the rally, the National Association of Equality for Life, Taiwan, said the event will push for police officers' human rights, the right to life and on-duty safety, and crime victims' litigation rights.

He called on the public, particularly judges and prosecutors, to attend the rally and show support for police officers and crime victims.