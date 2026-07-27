Japanese veteran lawmaker awarded honor for promoting bilateral ties

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Taipei, July 27 (CNA) A veteran pro-Taiwan Japanese lawmaker was awarded a Taiwanese government honor by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday in recognition of his decades-long efforts to promote closer Taiwan-Japan relations.

Keiji Furuya, head of the Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council, was presented with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon by Lai at the Presidential Office on Monday morning in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

In his address, Lai praised Furuya, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party who has served in the House of Representatives since 1990, as a driving force behind the friendly relations between Taiwan and Japan.

The president said Furuya helped facilitate exhibitions by Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Japan and advocated for Japan to allow Taiwanese nationals married to Japanese citizens to list their place of origin as "Taiwan" instead of "China" in Japan's official family registry.

CNA photo July 27, 2026

Lai also noted that earlier this year, the association headed by Furuya, formerly known as the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council, was renamed the Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council, describing the change as the latest example of the Japanese lawmaker's efforts to enhance bilateral relations.

Accepting the honor, Furuya, whose council comprises 323 Diet members from across party lines, pledged to continue promoting friendly exchanges between Taiwan and Japan.

Because of his longstanding support for Taiwan and his frequent visits to the country -- most recently in early March -- the Chinese government announced sanctions against Furuya in April.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Furuya of colluding with "separatist forces" in Taiwan, saying his visits to the country were made "in defiance of China's strong opposition."

Furuya said Monday that Beijing's sanctions had "absolutely no impact" on him, noting that he has not visited China in decades and holds no assets there.

CNA photo July 27, 2026

He added that it was ironic for China to claim Taiwan as part of its territory while simultaneously imposing sanctions on foreign politicians for visiting Taiwan.

The Japanese politician said the sanctions exemplify Beijing's use of coercive measures against those who support Taiwan. He added that partners such as Japan and Taiwan, which share the values of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental human rights, should further strengthen their cooperation.