Taiwan's exclusion from WHA a 'global crisis': Health minister

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Geneva, May 18 (CNA) Taiwan's continued exclusion from the World Health Assembly (WHA) is not only a loss for Taiwan but also a "global crisis," depriving the global community of Taiwan's public health expertise, Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said Monday.

Speaking to CNA in Geneva as the 79th WHA opened, Shih said "viruses know no borders" and warned that excluding Taiwan from the global health network creates a dangerous gap in international disease prevention efforts.

Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations and needs an invitation to participate in organizations affiliated with the U.N., will not attend the WHA for the 10th consecutive year this year due to pressure from Beijing.

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As has been the custom in past years, Taiwan's government and civic groups are hosting forums and exhibitions in Geneva during the WHA period to share Taiwan's healthcare and public health expertise.

Shih said China's political suppression of Taiwan has intensified over the years, preventing the world from formally accessing Taiwan's successful healthcare models and epidemic prevention experience.

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship as examples showing the importance of international cooperation on public health issues.

According to Shih, the cruise ship incident prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to hold repeated emergency meetings, and the WHO also took the rare step of requesting Taiwan to share related prevention and containment information.

That fully demonstrates that Taiwan's exclusion over the past decade is not just Taiwan's loss, but a crisis for the entire world, he said.

Shih also addressed concerns that China's influence within the WHO could grow following the United States' withdrawal from the organization.

While acknowledging Beijing's strong influence over the WHO, Shih said the organization remains the world's most important platform for international health cooperation and currently has no substitute, making it essential for Taiwan to continue seeking observer or member status.

At the same time, he said the U.S. policy shift could also create opportunities for more bilateral cooperation and alternative global health platforms.

Shih noted that Taiwan-U.S. interactions have grown closer in recent years, serving as a foundation for Taiwan to expand ties with other countries.

The WHA is the annual decision-making meeting of the WHO. Taiwan last attended in 2016 as an observer during a period of warmer ties with Beijing.