Ally proposal fails, keeping Taiwan out of WHA

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Geneva, May 18 (CNA) Taiwan's absence from the World Health Assembly (WHA) for the 10th consecutive year was confirmed Monday when a proposal initiated by the country's allies to invite it to participate in the assembly was rejected as expected.

As in previous years when Taiwan was not invited to the annual gathering, the WHA opened its session in Geneva with a "two-on-two debate" on a proposal by Taiwan's allies to invite the country to participate as an observer.

A "two-on-two debate" means that two of Taiwan's allies made statements in favor of the proposal, while two other participants -- usually China and one of its allies -- expressed opposition.

Speaking against the proposal, Jia Guide (賈桂德), China's permanent representative to the U.N. office in Geneva, reiterated Beijing's long-held stance that the People's Republic of China (PRC) fully represents Taiwan.

"The issue of Taiwan's participation in the WHA must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, as confirmed by U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1," he said.

The 1971 resolution recognized the PRC as the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations and expelled "the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石)."

The resolution did not mention the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan's official name, or Taiwan, undermining the PRC's argument that the resolution supports its claim of representing Taiwan at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, WHA Resolution 25.1, passed in 1972, recognized representatives of the PRC rather than those of the ROC as the only legitimate representatives of China to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Backing China's stance, a Pakistani representative to the U.N. office in Geneva reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Beijing's "one China principle," under which Taiwan is considered part of the PRC.

Speaking on behalf of Taiwan, Palau Vice President and Health Minister Raynold Oilouch said the WHO Constitution clearly states that the health of all people is fundamental to peace and security.

"Taiwan's exclusion from WHO is unjustified and harmful. It weakens global disease surveillance, delays information sharing, and undermines collective preparedness," he said.

He also said U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 "do not mention Taiwan, do not determine Taiwan's health, and do not authorize another government to represent Taiwan in the U.N. system or the WHO."

Making a similar argument, Paraguayan Vice Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare José Ortellado said Taiwan has proved itself to be a "responsible and effective partner in public health" and deserved to participate in the assembly as an observer.

"No global health system can be considered truly inclusive or resilient as long as there are barriers to technical and scientific cooperation," Ortellado said.

That is especially true when it means that "23.5 million people are left out of the global health security system, and that the international community cannot fully benefit from the experience and capacities that Taiwan can contribute to global public health."

Víctor Elías Atallah Lajam, the Dominican Republic's health minister and president of the 79th WHA, ultimately decided not to include the proposed supplementary agenda item, leaving Taiwan excluded from the WHA for the 10th consecutive year.

The 79th WHA is taking place in Geneva from May 18-23. Taiwan has not attended the annual decision-making body of the WHO since 2016, when it participated as an observer during a period of warmer cross-strait relations with Beijing.

Since its ouster in 1971, the ROC (Taiwan) has never regained admission to the U.N. as a member, making its participation in organizations affiliated to the U.N., such as the WHO, difficult.