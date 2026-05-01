'Be on Taiwan's side' on defense budget bill, Studeman tells KMT

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Taipei, May 1 (CNA) Former U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) intelligence chief Michael Studeman on Friday called on lawmakers and leaders of Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to "be on Taiwan's side" and promptly move the Cabinet's NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.48 billion) supplementary defense budget bill forward.

Studeman made the remarks at a public event in Taipei to promote the Chinese-language edition of his book "Might of the Chain: Forging Leaders of Iron Integrity," while discussing the dangers posed by the Chinese leadership and military.

"As you can see, looking offshore on any given day, you'll find the Chinese waiting. They are there patrolling," Studeman said. "They are there not for your own good."

Recounting his first briefing in 2021 to then-President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office, Studeman, who was INDOPACOM director of intelligence from 2019-2022, said the U.S. government was concerned whether the Taiwanese government "had the clearest insights" into Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), the Chinese military and their political warfare.

Therefore, Studeman said, he was sent by the White House to brief Tsai and her national security team on "exactly what was happening," to help Taiwan make the most informed decision about its future.

"And to her credit and to President Lai's credit, they have taken seriously the dangers and are on path to be able to do more things to safeguard Taiwan's democracy in the face of a very, very real challenge," he said.

"And I hope the Legislative Yuan and the KMT leaders also decide that they need to be on Taiwan's side and not on Beijing's side, and to move forward the defense bill and get Taiwan in an even better place, given the dangers that are all around," he said.

Speaking to local media before the event, Studeman said that those who attempt to thwart the defense plan raise the question of whether they are "doing Beijing's work for them."

"The longer this goes on, the only one it benefits is China and the CCP," he said.

The KMT and the Taiwan People's Party, which together hold a legislative majority, have been blocking the special budget, arguing that among other issues, approval of the eight-year NT$1.25 trillion special defense budget would give the government a blank check to bypass routine annual legislative oversight.

The KMT has sponsored its own version of the defense bill, which earmarks NT$380 billion, with provisions mandating review of further budget proposals upon receiving letters of acceptance for future weapons sales.

In addition, Studeman said Taiwan risks "losing a lot of trust" with the U.S. and other partners in the Indo-Pacific region if it does not provide for its own defense.

"How can you expect other nations to support your defense if you don't decide to invest in your own?" he asked.

Studeman said he believes the NT$1.25 trillion defense bill, developed by professionals based on Taiwan's needs, rather than a "partial or diluted version," needs to pass "as soon as possible."

During his tenure as INDOPACOM's intelligence chief, Studeman visited Taiwan three times. In 2021, he briefed then-President Tsai on the potential threat of a Chinese invasion.

Several months after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, he returned to Taiwan to brief Tsai on the lessons Taiwan should draw in responding to various forms of Chinese coercion. He was also the first active-duty two-star U.S. military officer to visit Taiwan since Washington and Beijing established diplomatic relations in 1979.