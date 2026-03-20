Taiwan withdraws from WTO event in Cameroon over national designation

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Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday condemned Cameroon for listing Taiwan as "Taiwan, Province of China" in visa documents for an upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference, a move that led to Taiwan's withdrawal from the event.

In a statement, MOFA said the designation "seriously undermined" Taiwan's status and rights as a WTO member, marking the first time since 2001 Taiwan has declined to attend a WTO Ministerial Conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place from March 26 to 29 in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. Taiwan had planned to send a delegation led by Cabinet Minister without Portfolio Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), who also serves as chief trade negotiator.

However, MOFA said travel authorization documents issued by the host country listed the nationality of Taiwan's delegation members as "Taiwan, Province of China," which it described as a derogatory and inaccurate designation.

Taiwan joined the WTO as a "separate customs territory" and is not subordinate to any other member, MOFA said, adding that Cameroon's labeling was inconsistent with Taiwan's status within the organization.

The ministry said Taiwan's WTO mission had sought assistance from the WTO Secretariat and Director-General, with support from the United States, Japan and allied countries, but Cameroon insisted the designation reflected its "foreign policy" and refused to make adjustments.

MOFA accused Cameroon of disregarding established practice among WTO host countries to respect Taiwan's status and said the move violated the principle of equal participation for all members.

Taiwan has lodged a formal protest with the WTO Secretariat and Cameroon's delegation, MOFA added.