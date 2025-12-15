To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. Senate passes bill to speed up defense transfers to Taiwan

Washington, Dec. 14 (CNA) The United States Senate has passed the PORCUPINE Act to speed up U.S. defense sales and facilitate the transfer of military equipment from U.S. allies to Taiwan.

The act, which amends the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and is formally called the Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments Act, cleared the Senate by unanimous consent on Dec. 11.

It will now move to the House of Representatives for consideration. If passed by the House, it would then be sent to the president for his signature before taking effect.

Under the legislation, the AECA would include Taiwan among those eligible for shorter certification and congressional notification periods for arms sales, while also expediting licensing procedures for allies seeking to transfer military equipment to Taiwan.

Taiwan would receive treatment comparable to that afforded to members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as well as Japan, Australia, South Korea, Israel and New Zealand -- collectively referred to as "NATO Plus."

The act also requires the U.S. secretary of state to determine within 90 days of the bill's final passage if an expedited decision-making process should be created to govern third party transfers of weapons to Taiwan.

The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), a Washington-based nongovernmental Taiwan advocacy group, welcomed the Senate's passage of the bill.

In a statement Sunday, the group said the bill "removes crtical bureaucratic hurdles to arming Taiwan, ensuring Taiwan maintains the capabilities necessary to deter invasion" by China.

The bill, if passed into law, would also create a mechanism to facilitate third-party transfers of U.S.-made defense equipment from NATO and NATO Plus countries, thereby expanding the coalition able to support Taiwan, it said.