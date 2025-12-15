U.S. dollar highr in Taipei trading
12/15/2025 10:12 AM
Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.299 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.097 from the previous close.
