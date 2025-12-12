Focus Taiwan App
Taichung to host 2025 Power Fitness Grand Prix this weekend

12/12/2025 02:03 PM
Participants of the 2025 Power Fitness Grand Prix pose for a photo on a Friday news conference in Taichung ahead of the weekend competition. CNA photo Dec. 12, 2025
Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) Taichung will host the 2025 Power Fitness Grand Prix from Saturday to Sunday, bringing one of Asia's largest CrossFit-style competitions to central Taiwan.

More than 2,000 athletes from 12 countries and regions will compete at Taichung City Hall Square at the two-day event, the Chinese Taipei Cultural Leisure & Sport Association and the Taichung City government said at a news conference on Friday.

Licensed by CrossFit headquarters in the United States, the 2025 Taichung Power Fitness Grand Prix is the largest CrossFit competition in Taiwan and the country's first city-based physical fitness event, highlighted by an Asia-leading total prize purse of NT$1 million (US$32,035), according to the organizers.

The competitions are divided into a competitor group for elite athletes and a fitness group for grassroots participants. Each group features men's duo, women's duo, mixed duo and mixed four (two men and two women) categories, with athletes required to complete a series of high-intensity functional workouts.

Among the international competitors is Anna "Super Ninja" Ivanova of Russia, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time. She was quoted in the news release as saying she hopes to enjoy her time in Taiwan while striving for victory with her teammates.

Kanji Sakiyama of Japan said his team arrived in Taiwan in strong form and looked forward to the start of the event.

In addition to Taiwan, athletes from the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Canada, Brazil, France and Hong Kong will also take part, the organizers said.

