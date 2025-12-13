1st Taiwan-India co-produced movie brings cultures together: Filmmakers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Delhi, Dec. 13 (CNA) Filmmakers behind "Demon Hunters" (叫我驅魔男神), the first Taiwan-India co-produced film, highlighted its blending of Taiwanese and Indian cultures at a festival event in New Delhi on Friday.

"This is going to be a game changer in the industry because it is the first-ever Taiwan-India collaboration," said Gayathiri Guliani, co-producer of the movie, at the 2025 Taiwan Film Festival organized by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture.

The fantasy action-comedy, which fuses Indian mythological themes with Taiwanese Taoist heritage in a demon-fighting adventure, was created with the aim of preserving cultural memory, Guliani said.

Recalling his experience acting in the film, Arjan Bajwa said he believes weaving together the traditions, mythology and unique characteristics of India and Taiwan will bring people from the two countries closer.

Indian actor Arjan Bajwa (right). CNA photo Dec. 13, 2025

Producer Cindy Shyu (徐順理) said she has visited India many times and found strong similarities between Taiwanese and Indian cultures, particularly in religion.

"People in both countries often visit temples to pray, whether for big or small matters," she said. "Having faith gives us strength and resilience when facing challenges."

The festival also screened "A Chip Odyssey" (造山者) and "Hunter Brothers" (獵人兄弟) over the two-day event, which concluded Saturday.