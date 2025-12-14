To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Man sent for prosecution after allegedly filming DPP lawmaker and daughter

Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) Taipei police said Sunday that a man has been referred to prosecutors after allegedly filming and confronting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Puma Shen (沈伯洋) while he was out walking with his daughter earlier this month.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of coercion, defamation and violations of the Child and Juvenile Welfare and Rights Protection Act, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of Dec. 7 near the National Concert Hall, when Shen was accompanying his daughter on a walk and bike ride.

Lin allegedly approached the pair from the side, shone a bright mobile phone flashlight at Shen and his daughter, recorded them on video and verbally confronted Shen, police said.

Shen later reported the incident and described it in a Facebook post as "precisely the darkness we must confront."

Police said they received Shen's complaint on Dec. 8 and reported the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office the following day.

After reviewing nearby surveillance footage, officers traced the suspect through EasyCard transit records and identified him as a Zhongzheng District resident, police said.

Lin appeared for questioning on Dec. 12 and told police he encountered Shen by chance and approached him out of dissatisfaction with current affairs, authorities said.