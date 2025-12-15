U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
12/15/2025 04:20 PM
Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.178 to close at NT$31.380.
Turnover totaled US$1.432 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.250, and moved to a high of NT$31.388 before the close.
