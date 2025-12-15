To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Opposition slams Cabinet's plan to ignore revenue allocation amendments

@China Times: Taiwan's tourism deficit with China expected to hit NT$152 billion this year

@Liberty Times: Defense ministry to revise rules to bar military service evasion

@Economic Daily News: Google reportedly increases TPU orders with Mediatek

@Commercial Times: Four favorable factors to back Taiex against AI bubble fears

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, Poland to co-develop drones

