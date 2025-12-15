Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/15/2025 10:24 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Opposition slams Cabinet's plan to ignore revenue allocation amendments

@China Times: Taiwan's tourism deficit with China expected to hit NT$152 billion this year

@Liberty Times: Defense ministry to revise rules to bar military service evasion

@Economic Daily News: Google reportedly increases TPU orders with Mediatek

@Commercial Times: Four favorable factors to back Taiex against AI bubble fears

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, Poland to co-develop drones

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    93