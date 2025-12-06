Taiwan's Olympic committee elects Tsai Chia-fu as new president

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) on Saturday elected Vice President Tsai Chia-fu (蔡家福) as its new president in an uncontested vote.

Tsai will replace Lin Hong-dow (林鴻道), who is stepping down after leading the CTOC for 12 years.

The committee also chose six new vice presidents, including Chen Mei-yen (陳美燕), who will be the first woman to serve in the role, and 18 executive board members, according to a CTOC statement.

Tsai will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2026.

Speaking to reporters after being elected, Tsai said that besides Chen, nearly half of the newly elected executive board members were women and that it was a significant step toward greater gender diversity within the committee.

Chen, who is currently a distinguished professor at National Taiwan Normal University's Graduate Institute of Sport, Leisure, and Hospitality Management, thanked everyone for their support and said she would contribute her expertise by focusing on international matters and sports organizations.

Also at the event, Tsai said he will represent the CTOC at the Olympic Council of Asia next month and participate in its elections for president and executive committee members.

The CTOC is also making all necessary preparations for Taiwanese athletes competing in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy in February, including arrangements for transportation and accommodation, Tsai said.

The Asian Games in Nagoya next year is another important event, Tsai said, noting that the CTOC will focus on ensuring the best possible logistical arrangements for athletes.