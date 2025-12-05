Taiwan's opposition questions Xiaohongshu block as politically motivated

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) Taiwan's opposition parties on Friday criticized the government's decision to block the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu for one year, warning that the measure could suppress or even erode internet and speech freedoms in Taiwan.

On Thursday, the government instructed internet service providers to block access to the app, which has over 3 million users in Taiwan, effective immediately and set to last for a year. Although still downloadable, it takes a long time to load its functions, making it effectively unusable.

Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) called the block the start of a "digital Great Wall," saying Xiaohongshu is one of the least political, most lifestyle-oriented platforms.

Cheng argued that official fraud statistics showed Facebook, Instagram, Line, Google, TikTok, and Threads top the list of scam-heavy platforms, with Facebook logging more than 50,000 cases in 30 days, while Xiaohongshu recorded only about 1,700 cases since 2024.

She questioned why only Xiaohongshu is blocked, while other platforms with local legal presence and regulatory compliance continue to record high fraud cases.

"Taiwan's long-prized internet and speech freedoms have now been suppressed and strangled by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party under the banner of national security," she said.

KMT member and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said anti-fraud measures should be applied consistently across other platforms that are rife with scam advertisements and messages, and demanded that the government explain the criteria behind its decision.

Chiang also suggested that the government review the effectiveness of the Xiaohongshu block on a monthly or regular basis, given its rationale that the measure would help reduce fraud cases.

Taiwan People's Party caucus whip Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said the public is confused, noting Xiaohongshu does not rank among the top fraud sources. He urged Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) to clarify the government's criteria.

Liu responded that Xiaohongshu repeatedly ignored requests from authorities and has no legal representative in Taiwan, making enforcement impossible.

Government data showed the app failed all 15 cybersecurity tests, including excessive data collection, biometric harvesting, and transmitting user data to servers in China.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) added that aside from fraud, parents' groups have raised concerns that inappropriate Xiaohongshu content could harm adolescents' development.

He said the government will monitor whether the platform offers legal or technical assurances over the next year, adding that failure to comply could prompt technological measures to cut access.