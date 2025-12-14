American arrested for stealing instant noodles at Taoyuan Airport
12/14/2025 06:18 PM
Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) A U.S. citizen was arrested for stealing instant noodles and snacks at Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2 on Saturday, according to Taiwan's Aviation Police Bureau (APB).
The case has been transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office, the APB said.
The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old American man who arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 23 on a tourist visa, the bureau said.
He had no relatives, no fixed residence and no money in Taiwan, and appeared to be in poor mental health, the bureau added.
The APB said the man told police he wanted to leave Taiwan but had no money, and officers are seeking assistance for him.
