Taiwan expresses solidarity with Australia, Jewish community
12/15/2025 11:08 AM
Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday said Taiwan stands with the people of Australia and the Jewish community after a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and all those affected by the horrific attack at Bondi Beach," Lai said Monday in a post on social media platform X.
"Taiwan strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with the people of Australia & the Jewish community during this difficult time," he said.
The shooting, which occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, has resulted in at least 16 people dead and 40 injured as of Monday morning.
