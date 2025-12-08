Taiwan's Flash Wolves finish as runners-up at AIC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Taiwan's esports team Flash Wolves finished second at the Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC) in Vietnam on Sunday, after the best-of-seven grand final, which was won 4-1 by Full Sense of Thailand.

The Taiwanese team started the grand final with a win powered by captain YuXiang's (Hsia Yu-hsiang 夏煜翔) strong play in the Abyssal Dragon lane.

However, Full Sense seized control thereafter, taking the next four games to secure the championship.

Earlier in the competition, Flash Wolves had topped their group to reach the knockout stage, but they fell to the lower bracket after an early quarterfinal loss.

They then mounted a strong run, defeating the Vietnamese team, eliminating Thailand's PSG Esports in the semifinals, and ousting defending champions Bacon Time of Thailand in the lower-bracket final to advance to the championship match.

YuXiang's team, which comprised side-laner NaiLiu (Wang Tze-hsiu 王子修), jungler Zhan (Chan Che-jui 詹哲睿), mid-laner Zhenzhe (Tsai Cheng-tze 蔡政澤), and support WeiZ (Lin Wei-che 林煒哲), had earned a direct berth in the AIC after winning the Taiwan-Hong Kong-Macau Garena Challenger Series (GCS) Summer Split on Nov. 2.

The AIC carried a total prize pool of US$500,000.