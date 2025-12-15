Temperatures to rebound Monday as cold air front eases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan were lower than usual early Monday due to a continental cold air mass and radiative cooling but were expected to rise during the day as the weather system weakened, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The CWA issued a cold surge advisory early Monday for parts of New Taipei and Hsinchu, Miaoli and Yilan counties, in effect for most of the morning, indicating that temperatures could fall below 10 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures recorded in low-lying areas around Taiwan early Monday were 7 degrees in Guanxi Township in Hsinchu County and 8.5 degrees at stations in Gongguan and Touwu townships in Miaoli County, according to CWA data.

On Tuesday, radiative cooling will again affect the weather, causing slightly cooler temperatures early in the morning and at night, with western Taiwan seeing particularly large day-night temperature differences, the CWA said.

The agency forecast daytime highs on Tuesday of 23-26 degrees in northern Taiwan, 24-26 degrees in central Taiwan, and 26-28 degrees in the south.

On both Monday and Tuesday, most parts of Taiwan are forecast to see partly cloudy to sunny skies, with only isolated showers expected along Taiwan's northern coast, in northeastern and southeastern Taiwan, and in the Hengchun Peninsula, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said a "cloud street" was forming over the sea as cold air moved across relatively warm ocean surfaces, but no rainfall had materialized from it as of Monday morning.

The latest European forecast model indicated that weather conditions around Taiwan will remain clear and stable through Tuesday morning, with comfortable daytime temperatures when the sun is out but very cold conditions at night and in the early morning.

Due to enhanced radiative cooling, some low-lying areas in central and northern Taiwan could again see temperatures drop below 10 degrees overnight and early Tuesday, he said.

From Tuesday through Thursday, daytime conditions are forecast to be warmer, with cool mornings and evenings and large day-night temperature differences, Wu said.