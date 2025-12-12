2025 Taipei Art Awards exhibition to open Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The Taipei Fine Arts Museum will open its 2025 Taipei Art Awards exhibition on Saturday, showcasing works by 10 artists, including Grand Prize winner Hsieh Jung-wei (謝榕蔚), through April 26.

The finalists, comprising five Honorable Mentions, four Selected Award recipients, and Grand Prize winner Hsieh, were chosen from 308 entries, according to organizers.

Accepting his award on Friday, Hsieh said his prize-winning installation piece Orbit was inspired by Sir Arthur Eddington, who observed the bending of starlight during an experiment that supported Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

"I do feel lonely along the journey of creation, but I found that every one of us is an independent star striving to shine, and together we form a starry sky," he said. "It is because of you that my 'Orbit' is found."

A section of Hsieh's award-winning installation art piece "Orbit" is seen at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Friday. CNA photo Dec. 12

The installation "foregrounds the process of observation, alignment, and perception" and "invites viewers into an encounter where perceiving shifting light becomes a way of sensing one's place within the vast, unknowable movement of the universe," according to the work's official introduction.

The exhibition also features Shiu Jui-Tsz's (許芯慈) "Territory of Self," Chen Yen-Chi's (陳彥齊) "There Is No Fairy Godmother Here," Chen Kuang-Jui's (陳寬睿) "Divide the Mountain Mass: Sulfide, Springs, and What Lies Between;" Wang Guan-Jhen's (王冠蓁) "Before Paint," Ku Kuang-Yi's (顧廣毅) "Atlas of Queer Anatomy," duo Co-coism's (明日和合製作所) "Through the Mother's Eyes," Su Jui-Hao's (蘇睿豪) "Twilight Ecosphere," Hsieh Chi-Hsun (謝其軒)'s "On My Way," and Sun Pei-Mao (孫培懋)'s "All in a Thought,"

Founded in 1983, the annual Taipei Art Awards are considered one of Taiwan's major contemporary-art platforms and a barometer for emerging trends.