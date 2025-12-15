Taiwan CrossFit team takes 3rd at Taichung Power Fitness Grand Prix

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) A Taiwanese foursome on Sunday finished third in the mixed team event in the Competitor division at the 2025 Taichung Power Fitness Grand Prix, one of the largest officially licensed CrossFit competitions in Asia.

Zhu Yu-sen (朱宇森), Lin Li-wei (林力瑋), Hung Tsai-jui (洪寀睿) and Chen Yi-hsin (陳宜欣) won US$7,500 for their podium finish in the event for elite-level competitors, plus US$1,500 as the top-ranked Taiwanese team.

A team from South Korea finished first, winning US$12,000, followed by a team from Hong Kong, which won US$9,000.

Zhu, who has competed individually in many CrossFit competitions overseas, told CNA that he felt somewhat nervous ahead of Saturday's events due to Taiwan's limited experience hosting competitions of this scale, but said he was satisfied with the event's size and organization.

"Even the foreign competitors told me the event was well organized," he said, adding that the atmosphere was "really great."

He also noted that many grassroots athletes competed in the Fitness division, showing that CrossFit is gaining popularity in Taiwan.

According to Chin Hsi-yueh (秦熙嶽), honorary president of the Chinese Taipei Cultural Leisure & Sport Association, which co-organized the event with the Taichung City government, more than 1,500 athletes registered for events in the Fitness division for grassroots competitors.

Both divisions featured men's duo, women's duo, mixed duo and mixed four-person (two men and two women) categories, with participants required to complete a series of high-intensity functional workouts

Licensed by CrossFit headquarters in the United States, the 2025 Taichung Power Fitness Grand Prix, the largest CrossFit competition in Taiwan, featured an Asia-leading total prize purse of NT$1 million (US$32,035), according to the organizers.

The two-day event drew CrossFit athletes from 13 countries or regions.

In addition to Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong, participants also came from Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada, Brazil and Russia.