Asus confirms ransomware attack on mobile phone camera code

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) A major Taiwanese electronics company, Asustek Computer Inc., confirmed late Wednesday that one of its suppliers had been hacked, affecting the image-processing source code for some of its mobile phone cameras.

While Asus did not name the hacker, the company's statement on Wednesday night followed earlier international news reports that the ransomware group Everest had claimed to have breached Asus and stolen over 1 terabyte of data, including camera source code.

According to a report Tuesday on the British cybercrime news site HackRead, Everest had not disclosed a ransom amount but had stipulated that Asus must respond to the blackmail demand before 11 p.m. Wednesday via the encrypted messaging app qTox.

HackRead also published images that it said were screenshots released by Everest, showing apparent leaks of data related to Asus AI camera testing, camera modules, and memory dumps.

In its statement Wednesday night, Asus confirmed that a breach had occurred, but said it was one of its suppliers that had been hacked.

The Taiwanese electronics giant did not name the supplier, saying only that the breach had affected the image-processing source code for some Asus mobile phone cameras but had no impact on its products, internal systems, or user privacy.

Asus continues to strengthen its supply chain security and compliance with cybersecurity regulations, the statement said.

Everest ransomware is a type of malware that typically encrypts files, making them inaccessible to the victims. The hackers then demand payment in exchange for the decryption code.

The group Everest reportedly is a Russian-linked ransomware gang that allegedly has been responsible for multiple ransomware attacks and data breaches in recent years, including attacks on the American sportswear company Under Armour and Spain's Iberia Airlines in the past two weeks.