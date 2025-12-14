KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang announces run for Taichung mayor

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said on Sunday that he will seek the party's nomination in the 2026 Taichung mayor's race.

Chiang made the announcement in response to a question by reporters, while attending a Christmas concert in Fengyuan, Taichung -- his legislative constituency and hometown.

The 53-year-old lawmaker said there has been growing talk about Taiwan's 2026 elections recently, and that he did not want to disappoint members of the public who wanted him to run.

As a KMT member, "I'll do everything in my power to win the party's nomination, and strive for the opportunity to realize my vision for Greater Taichung," he said.

Chiang has been a member of the Legislative Yuan since 2012, and also served as KMT Chairman from March 2020 to October 2021.

In Taichung, incumbent KMT mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) will be leaving office after two terms, leaving the field open in the Nov. 28, 2026 election.

On the KMT side, Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) has also expressed interest in running for the nomination, while the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) selected Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) as its nominee in October.