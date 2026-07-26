Spider-Man makes Taipei his new 'friendly neighborhood' at summer festival
Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Marvel character Spider-Man appeared above Taipei's Dadaocheng Wharf on Saturday evening as part of a drone show at the capital's annual summer festival.
The superhero was the main character at the yearly celebration's first-ever drone show, accompanied by a few shots of the event's staple fireworks.
While delivering opening remarks on Saturday, Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Tai-hsin (李泰興) said he hoped the introduction of the drone show would give attendees to the 2026 Taipei Summer Festival a happy, fulfilling experience before they went home.
According to the city's Department of Information and Tourism, the drone shows, scheduled only for the opening and closing of the festival on Saturday and Aug. 15, last eight minutes.
The event chose "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" as the main theme to debut its drone show in correlation with the character's latest movie, which will hit theaters next Wednesday, and also give festival attendees a chance to see Spidey use his webs to capture a cup of Taiwan's famous bubble tea.
Even before the Saturday drone show, large balloon figurines of Spider-Man could be seen between Dihua Street and Dadaocheng Wharf during the festival, which closes with the drone show again on Aug. 15.
The department went on to encourage festival attendees to pay attention to Spider-Man Easter eggs when visiting the event, going so far as to give prospective attendees a taste of what's out there by revealing that the pedestrian light by the No. 5 Water Gate, which leads directly to the wharf, has the animated figures transform into Spidey and Taipei's Formosan Bear mascot.
On Saturday, following the drone show, which lasted for about 10 minutes, the Taipei Summer Festival put on its staple fireworks spectacle.
The entire event lasted around 20 minutes, as will the closing show.
Next Wednesday, however, the event will only showcase the 8-minute fireworks show without the drones.
Besides the drone show and fire work spectacular, festival attendees are given the opportunity to enjoy local food vendors while watching live performances during the festival.
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