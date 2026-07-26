Taiwan makes debut at World Children's Festival in U.S. capital
Washington, July 25 (CNA) Taiwan made its debut at the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, showcasing more than 100 artworks by Taiwanese children alongside interactive cultural activities, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) said.
Held every four years by the Washington, D.C.-based International Child Art Foundation, the festival brings together children from around the world through art and cultural exchange. TECRO is operating Taiwan's pavilion at this year's event.
Deputy Representative to the United States Yang Yi-shan (楊懿珊) told reporters that the pavilion features award-winning works from a nationwide children's painting competition organized by the Taichung City government, as well as pieces from the 2018 Imagined Taiwan exhibition.
Visitors can also create their own artwork at the pavilion and take part in traditional activities such as dough figurine making and a version of knucklebones that uses beanbags, she said.
The Taiwan pavilion also features booths by EVA Air and China Airlines promoting tourism to Taiwan. The festival, held on the National Mall, runs through Sunday.
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