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Taiwan makes debut at World Children's Festival in U.S. capital

07/26/2026 03:23 PM
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Pictures drawn by children in Taiwan are displayed at the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. CNA photo July 25, 2026
Pictures drawn by children in Taiwan are displayed at the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. CNA photo July 25, 2026

Washington, July 25 (CNA) Taiwan made its debut at the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, showcasing more than 100 artworks by Taiwanese children alongside interactive cultural activities, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) said.

Held every four years by the Washington, D.C.-based International Child Art Foundation, the festival brings together children from around the world through art and cultural exchange. TECRO is operating Taiwan's pavilion at this year's event.

Deputy Representative to the United States Yang Yi-shan (楊懿珊) told reporters that the pavilion features award-winning works from a nationwide children's painting competition organized by the Taichung City government, as well as pieces from the 2018 Imagined Taiwan exhibition.

Deputy Representative to the United States Yang Yi-shan. CNA photo July 26, 2026
Deputy Representative to the United States Yang Yi-shan. CNA photo July 26, 2026

Visitors can also create their own artwork at the pavilion and take part in traditional activities such as dough figurine making and a version of knucklebones that uses beanbags, she said.

The Taiwan pavilion also features booths by EVA Air and China Airlines promoting tourism to Taiwan. The festival, held on the National Mall, runs through Sunday.

Children attending the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday experience Taiwan's dough figurine making. CNA photo July 25, 2026
Children attending the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday experience Taiwan's dough figurine making. CNA photo July 25, 2026
Children attending the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday draw pictures at the Taiwan pavilion. CNA photo July 25, 2026
Children attending the World Children's Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday draw pictures at the Taiwan pavilion. CNA photo July 25, 2026

(By Elaine Hou and Lee Hsin-Yin)

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