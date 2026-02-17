Heritage at risk: Taiwan's last hand-pulled ferry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Li Ching (李清), who provides hand-pulled ferry services in Bitan, Xindian, New Taipei City, laments the fading of this traditional form of transport as he has become one of only two remaining manual ferry operators in Taiwan.

The Xindian ferry service, dating back to 1881 during the reign of Qing Emperor Guangxu, served as a transport hub along the Xindian River in the early days.

However, after Bitan suspension bridge was built and other transportation links in the area established, the number of ferry piers along the river was reduced to only one -- Xindiandu (新店渡) or Xindian Ferry Pier -- from the nine in the 1940s.

Xindiandu, which used to serve as a major transport service for residents in mountainous areas such as Wantan, Zhitan, Tutan, Quchi and Ankang, is also currently the only remaining manually-paddled- ferry service in Taiwan.

Taking turns with his younger brother, the 61-year-old Li, has been contracted by Xindian District Office to run the route. He operates a wooden boat from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. a day, seven days a week, except for one day off on Chinese New Year's Eve, at Xindiandu, which is about a 10-minute walk from Taipei Metro's Xindian station.

"During the good old days of the service, many local residents rushed to take the ferry to the office or to school. Sometimes, my boat had to be packed with dozens of passengers at once to meet demand," Li told CNA.

"Now, demand from local residents has fallen so the service caters to tourists as well," Li said. When being rowed to Wantan from the Xindian Ferry Pier, passengers can also visit tourist spots such as Hemeishan Trail and the Wantan children playground.

About 100 households in Wantan still rely on the ferry to cross the river, Li said.

When passengers ring a bell at the pier or shout to the ferryman when the boat is on the opposite side of the river, Li, also a Wantan resident, tends to respond in a powerful voice, asking:" Will you take the boat?" and then rows across the river to pick them up.

Although each journey takes only 5-6 minutes, Li said, operating a wooden boat is not easy and requires a certain level of skill, including the ability to respond to rapid currents, brave strong winds and sudden rain.

The Xindian Ferry Pier. CNA file photo

During his two decades as a ferryman, Li said, he even happened to rescue some people from drowning.

"A ferryman like me has to endure scorching heat in summer, bitter winds in winter and a long work day. Harsh working conditions have deterred the younger generation from joining the service," Li said.

"To me, however, man-powered ferry services are part of our cultural heritage," Li said. "As the Xindian District Office is willing to maintain the tradition and I have the skills to row a boat, I retain the job and try my best to do it."

Xindiandu ferry service fares are NT$30 (US$0.95) for adults, with seniors, children and the disabled paying half. The ferry service is free for children younger than 6.